GoFundMe Suspends Freedom Convoy Page, How Facebook Crashed Themselves (Audio)

David Gornoski starts the show by commenting on the news that GoFundMe suspended the crowdfunding for the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

David also comments on the Facebook stocks crash, musicians demanding censorship on Spotify, and more.

Also in the show, Tucker Goodrich joins the show to talk about the Zero Acre Farms project, the problem with production of seed oil alternatives, and whether it's possible to make a healthy and cheaper alternative.