Biden: ‘The Answer Is Not To Defund The Police'

Defunding the police is not the solution to tackle gun violence and violent crimes that are rising in New York City and major cities in the country, President Joe Biden said Thursday, at an event with new Mayor Eric Adams.
'The Answer Is Not To Defund The Police': Biden Addresses Rise In NYC Gun Violence