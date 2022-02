MZTV 305 - 11/20/2019: Why Your Church is God's Enemy, Part 4

A large group of people will say at the end of this eon, "Lord, didn't we do mighty works in Your name?" and He will say to them, "I never knew you; depart from me, workers of lawlessness." The only large group of people claiming to do things in His name WHO DO NOT KNOW HIM (because they are serving another Jesus, 2 Corinthians 11:4)—are Christians.