Covid-19 update: India registers 1.49 lakh fresh cases, over 1000 deaths | Oneindia News

India reported 1.49 lakh new Covid-19 cases today, 13% lower than yesterday.
The positivity rate fell to 9.2%.
#IndiaCoronavirus #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCoronaUpdate
India reported 1.49 lakh new Covid-19 cases today, 13% lower than yesterday.
The positivity rate fell to 9.2%.
#IndiaCoronavirus #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCoronaUpdate
In the last 24 hours, 1,72,433 fresh cases were reported in India, which is 6.8 percent higher than what was reported on Wednesday...
India reported a slight decline in new Covid-19 cases, with 2,35,532 infections. As many as 871 deaths were reported in the past 24..