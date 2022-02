Nehemiah 13:4-31 The Spirit of Nehemiah: Restoration of God’s Ways - Nehemiah #29

When Nehemiah returned to Jerusalem he found that the people had slipped from God’s ways to their own ways, forsaking the house of God.

Standing on scripture and history, Nehemiah’s reformations restored the sanctity of God’s house, service in the temple, submission to the Sabbath and the standards of God.

Today’s church needs the same reformation to return back to God’s ways and stand on His word.