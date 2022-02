The Freedom Convoy, Dr. Walensky Loves CoVid, and False Flags in the Ukraine?

Good day all!

Today I will be discussing the Freedom Convoy gaining momentum as the authoritarian powers that be continue their shockingly desperate smear campaign and gofundme freezes there account...again.

Also Dr. Walensky does not want to end CoVid craziness and the masters of false flags (U.S.) call out Russia for a possible false flag.