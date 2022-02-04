Tories keep Southend in Sir David Amess by-election

The Conservative winner of the Southend West by-election, triggered by the killing of veteran MP Sir David Amess, has paid tribute to her late predecessor as a "truly exceptional MP" as she vowed to build on his legacy.
Anna Firth also acknowledged the "inspiring" move by other mainstream political parties not to contest the seat as a mark of respect for "a great man and a great parliamentarian".
Report by Buseld.
