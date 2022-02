Romana Didulo, Self Proclaimed "Queen of Canada" Has Canadian Flag Burned in Ottawa

On Thursday February 3rd 2022 during the 6th day of the Freedom Convoys occupying of downtown Ottawa, Romana Didulo a supposed "QAnon figure" held a ceremony with many of her followers where they burned a Canadian flag and announced their own nation.

It was a highly suspicious and awkward event to be seen during a peaceful protest that is comletely covered with Canadian flags.

Police stood by.