18th Video of Revelations

Overview: Harlot, Scarlet woman who rides the Beast, whore of Babylon, is on many seas and controls many nations, she drinks the blood of the Saints.

7 heads and 10 horns, golden cup full of all that is bad, The Beast has the 7 heads and 10 horns, that she rides, 7 heads = mountains, 7 kings: 5 fallen and 2 yet.

10 Kings give power to the Beast who go up against Jesus IN Israel.

The 10 horns will destroy the Whore.

This city / whore reigns over all the Kings of the earth.