Diamond Painting Journey #4

Hello there!

Here is the finished Snow Queen canvas I’ve been working on.

In this video I will show you what I do with my extra diamonds, how I “finish” my diamond painting, how I store it, and give you a look at what may be my next project.

Also covered is the Gems Flow app that I use to keep track of my inventory and I talk about how I store my inventory as well as finished canvases.

Oh, you’ll also get to meet Mia and Lexie!

❤️