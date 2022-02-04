Actor Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi’s Gulmohar Park property for ₹23 crore | OneIndia News

Amitabh Bachchan has sold off his Delhi home named Sopaan.

His parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to reside in that house.

