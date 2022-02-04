Allegedly Dave

Allegedly Dave (Dave Murphy) comes on the podcast with my solutions expert Todd to discuss this agenda being rolled out in the name of COVID 19, why people are buying into it and how we can stand against this and just say NO to it.

There are a lot of people taking a stand and it is so great to offer up solutions and connect with others from across the world who are standing up for humanity.

Check out Dave's webiste www.allegedlydave.com and you can also find him on Bitchute and Odysee under Allegedly Dave and on youtube he is under dmurphy25