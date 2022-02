Minister: 'It's time for some fresh faces' in Number 10

Energy Minister Greg Hands has downplayed a string of Downing Street aide resignations over the 'partygate' scandal, saying it was "time for some fresh faces" in Number 10.

Following the publication of the scathing Sue Gray investigation into Downing Street leadership, Mr Hands said: "It is quite right that the prime minister is able to change his team at this stage." Report by Buseld.

