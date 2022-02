Health Secretary stands by PM amid resignation fallout

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said Boris Johnson "absolutely" retains his support following Thursday's exodus of Downing Street staff caught up in the 'partygate' row.

"He came to Parliament as he said he would and he apologised and he said he would change things - and he's started making those changes already," Mr Javid said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn