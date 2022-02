02/04/22 - The "OMG" Infection

From children to seniors we hear many words spoken in a common language, some acceptable and some not so much.

Yet do we stop and ponder on the various words we use, and what significance they have on us and the society around us?

What does God have to say about foul language and taking His name in vain?

What would even be considered foul language and taking His name in vain?

Journey with us in today's episode as we explore the answers.

Thank you kindly.