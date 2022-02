Ukrainian, Russian Olympians keep their distance

Ukraine has advised its athletes at the Beijing Olympics to avoid Russians where possible and instructed them how to behave in case they are provoked, amid tensions between the two countries.

"We're not the best of friends," Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko said of her Russian competitors.

An athlete's job at the Olympics, she said, was to win medals and proudly represent their country, not score political points.