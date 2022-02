US military leaked COVID side effects: Whistleblowers now under protection

Data has been released from the US military comparing 2021 (vaccine mandate) to 2020 (COVID without vaccine mandate) for all types of illnesses.

The data set is comprehensive and goes back decades.

Rates of all kind of illnesses including cancer to heart attacks to neurological conditions have gone up staggering amounts (up to 5-10x) in 2021.

It was released by whistleblowers who are now under whistleblower protection and the data itself is apparantly been fully verified.