Javid calls for 'national war on cancer' in new 10-year plan

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has launched a new call for evidence in a 10-year government plan to improve cancer care, after treatment and diagnosis was significantly hit by Covid lockdowns.

He said: "Sadly, we've seen around 50,000 fewer people diagnosed with cancer because of the pandemic and we do need to go a lot further, a lot faster.

We need a new national war on cancer." Report by Buseld.

