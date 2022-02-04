Jeff Zucker (With Hair!) Interviewed by Charlie Rose in 1992

Jeff Zucker as you have probably never seen him before with hair being interviewed by Charlie Rose in 1992.

Ironic given that both were decades later forced to make hasty exits from TV Land due to below the waist actions.

One Fun fact about Zucker is that both he and your humble correspondent were both students of North Miami Senior High School though not at the same time.

Although Zucker still has hair on his head in this video, you can already see it rapidly receding so fast that even during this interview you can see him losing hair.

