AA3K Winter Field Day 2021 - Hamming In The Snow

My backyard set up for Winter Field Day 2021.
Started out cold for the first half of WFD and finished up with snow in the second half.
I have been wanting to operate outdoors and in the snow and now have that checked off my bucket list.
