CBN NewsWatch AM: February 4, 2022

Newswatch AM February 4th: winter storm bringing snow, ice & brutal cold from Texas to Maine; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem becomes latest governor to sign a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports leagues of their new gender; the Houthis, an Islamic force backed by Iran, gaining strength in the Middle East; CBN Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell talks about possible future developments in the Middle East, Israel’s reaction to Amnesty International calling it an ‘apartheid state,’ the Israeli Holocaust Memorial’s response to Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks about the Holocaust this week; how a revival has been coming to Native Americans, like the Crow Nation; CBN Sports Director Shawn Brown talks about Tom Brady’s retirement, fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against the NFL over lack of hiring Black head coaches, and the NFL’s Washington Football Team announces its new name- the Commanders.