Will Restaurants in the United States Ever Recover From the COVID-19 Pandemic?

CNN reports officials with the U.S. National Restaurant Association don't believe their industry will ever return to its pre-pandemic form.

As the food and hospitality industry remains locked in a struggle to retain its workforce, experts predict 2022 could be the "new normal" for the sector.

Restaurants and their patrons have found themselves in a 'new normal.'

Given emergent technology, changing consumer behavior and dining preferences, and the extraordinary challenges of the last two years, , Hudson Riehle, the National Restaurant Association, via CNN.

... the industry is unlikely to ever completely return to its pre-pandemic state.

Though experts predict restaurant sales have risen nearly $34 billion since 2019, .

Only one in four operators believes their restaurant will be more profitable this year than in 2021.

As the Omicron variant further depleted an already thinned labor force, .

Seven out of 10 restaurant owners say they don't have enough workers.

Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food service employees quit their jobs in Dec.

2021 at a rate of 10.2%