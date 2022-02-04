Will Restaurants in the United States , Ever Recover From the COVID-19 Pandemic?.
CNN reports officials with the U.S. National Restaurant Association don't believe their industry will ever return to its pre-pandemic form.
As the food and hospitality industry remains locked in a struggle to retain its workforce, experts predict 2022 could be the "new normal" for the sector.
Restaurants and their patrons have found themselves in a 'new normal.'
, Hudson Riehle, the National Restaurant Association, via CNN.
Given emergent technology, changing consumer behavior and dining preferences, and the extraordinary challenges of the last two years, , Hudson Riehle, the National Restaurant Association, via CNN.
... the industry is unlikely to ever completely return to its pre-pandemic state.
, Hudson Riehle, the National Restaurant Association, via CNN.
Though experts predict restaurant sales have risen nearly $34 billion since 2019, .
Only one in four operators believes their restaurant will be more profitable this year than in 2021.
As the Omicron variant further depleted an already thinned labor force, .
Seven out of 10 restaurant owners say they don't have enough workers.
Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food service employees quit their jobs in Dec.
2021 at a rate of 10.2%