Judge suspends Northern Irish order to end post-Brexit border controls

It is unclear whether or not this order will be followed, with some within the DUP arguing that the administration is under a legal obligation to carry them out.
It is unclear whether or not this order will be followed, with some within the DUP arguing that the administration is under a legal obligation to carry them out.
LONDON (AP) — A judge in Belfast on Friday suspended an order by Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister to halt border checks..
A High Court judge has issued an interim order suspending a decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to direct a stop to Brexit..