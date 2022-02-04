SC AG Candidate & NC Attorney Fight Against COVID Tyranny

Recently, I had the pleasure of listening to several attorneys who actually spoke constitutionally about the COVID tyranny taking place in the united States, specifically in North and South Carolina.

Joining me in this episode is Lauren Martel, who is running for attorney general in South Carolina and North Carolina attorney Ed Mazlish.

They expound on how the law is being violated, how people are being injured and killed due to the experimental COVID shots and death care in the hospitals, as well as what they are advancing in the judicial system to combat it.