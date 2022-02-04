Did Russia Just Declare War – Discreetly

Russia exports two-thirds of the world’s ammonium nitrate – a key material for farmers to grow their crops such as wheat and corn.

Russia just banned its export until April to support domestic farmers.

This will put a significant strain on the global farming community which will have a severe impact on food prices around the world.

Is this the first volley in a war started by Russia?

Is this retaliation by Russia over the Ukraine?

