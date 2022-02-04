Amazon Announces Prime Membership Price Hike and $14.3 Billion Earnings Report

CNN reports that Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime subscription by $20 in the United States.

The annual Prime membership in America will go up from $119 to $139 per year.

The cost of a monthly membership will also increase from $12.99 to $14.99.

The company announced the price hike while also releasing its earnings report on February 3.

According to CNN, Amazon said the increased cost is due to a number of different reasons.

The company cited , "expanded Prime membership benefits," , like more free same-day shipping and added Prime Video content.

The increased prices are also to compensate for higher labor and transportation costs.

CNN points out that the news comes as the prices for everything from energy to food have risen.

The last time Amazon raised prices was in 2018.

At that time, the cost of a membership was raised from $99.

According to the company's recently released earnings report, Amazon's profits doubled in the last quarter to reach $14.3 billion.

Following Amazon's announcement, shares in the company jumped up 17% in after-hours trading.