'No Surprises Act' May Discourage Patients, Therapists Say

NPR reports mental health advocates say a recently-enacted law meant to protect citizens from surprise medical bills may prevent some from seeking care.

Several therapists in the United States are concerned the price transparency provision in the No Surprises Act isn't suitable for mental health care.

The therapists say a mental health diagnosis isn't one size fits all.

Proper treatment is much more dynamic.

In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services on Jan.

25, several therapists sought exemption from the law's "good faith" estimates for their services.

According to NPR, 11 separate groups, including the American Psychiatric Association and the Psychotherapy Action Network, endorsed the letter.

We got thrown into this bill, but the intention [of the law] was not mental health but high-cost medical care.

, Jared Skillings, chief of professional practice at the American Psychological Association, via NPR.

...Set regional rates across the country... for independent practitioners, would be a race to the bottom.

Experts say the cost of therapy in the United States varies widely.

According to GoodTherapy, the price of therapy in the United States could be as low as $65 per hour, but is often $250 per hour or more.

Therapists say they are already adequately disclosing per-visit costs to patients.

They believe requiring estimates in pricing before seeing a patient is unethical.

The opposed therapists also believe the total estimate of what could be months of treatment costs may scare those away who need care.

, Linda Michaels, co-chair of Psychotherapy Action Network, via NPR