Ukraine war threat hangs over the Beijing Winter Games opening| Putin-Xi Meet in Beijing

China and Russia put up a united front as Ukraine war threat hangs over the 2022 Beijing Winter Games opening.
Will Vladimir Putin burst Xi Jinping's Olympic dream?
Palki Sharma brings you more perspective from Kyiv.
China and Russia put up a united front as Ukraine war threat hangs over the 2022 Beijing Winter Games opening.
Will Vladimir Putin burst Xi Jinping's Olympic dream?
Palki Sharma brings you more perspective from Kyiv.
Watch VideoThe leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion..
Watch VideoThe U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia..