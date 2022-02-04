Russian President Putin & Chinese President Xi Jinping project united front against the West

President Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as he met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.
President Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as he met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.
Watch VideoThe leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion..
Watch VideoRussia is receiving support for its actions in Ukraine from a familiar and powerful voice: China.
In a call..