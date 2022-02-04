Rockstar Confirms the Next 'Grand Theft Auto' Is in Development

The Verge reports that Rockstar Games has finally announced that the next 'Grand Theft Auto' is in active development.

We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the 'Grand Theft Auto' series is well underway, Rockstar Games, via The Verge.

On March 15, 'GTAV' and 'GTA Online' will debut on current-gen consoles PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S.

The Verge points out that the enduring popularity of 'GTA Online' has made for an unusually long wait for the next iteration.

'GTAV' first launched on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2013, over 8 years ago.

With the unprecedented longevity of 'GTAV,' we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the 'Grand Theft Auto' series.

With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered, Rockstar Games, via The Verge.

The upcoming re-release, which will bring 'GTAV' to its third console generation, will feature:.

New graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing... faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more, Rockstar Games, via The Verge.

The Verge reports that a standalone version of 'GTA Online' will be available on both consoles.

The PS5 version will also reportedly be free for the first three months.