COVID, Ben Ray Lujan’s absence complicate Supreme Court nomination plans

For the second time since the pandemic began, Senators will be considering a Supreme Court nominee.
But the Omicron variant is complicating some plans on Capitol Hill.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
For the second time since the pandemic began, Senators will be considering a Supreme Court nominee.
But the Omicron variant is complicating some plans on Capitol Hill.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
US Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan is undergoing treatment after a stroke, but is expected to make a "full recovery." His absence..
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, a Democrat, is "expected to make a full recovery" after suffering a stroke in his cerebellum, his chief of..