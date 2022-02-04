Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo! (Feb. 5)

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro turns 37 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the famous soccer player.

1.

When he was younger, he was nicknamed “cry-baby” because he would throw temper tantrums and “little bee” because he was so fast.

2.

He was the first player to win four European Gold Shoes and 100 Champions League Matches.

3.

Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world.

4.

He was the fourth soccer player to be represented as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

5.

Ronaldo has been ranked the world’s most famous athlete by ESPN and the best player of all time by the Portuguese Football Federation.

