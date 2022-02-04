Mike talks to NY Post columnist & author Miranda Devine about Big Tech censorship, lockdowns being proven ineffective, &

Miranda Devine is a New York Post columnist, writer, author, & a Fox News contributor.

Miranda joins Mike to discuss cancel culture in America right now.

Whoopi Goldberg being temporarily suspended from The View has sent shock waves throughout the media.

Did the massive amounts of censorship begin with Donald Trump being taken off Twitter?

Miranda talks about how stories exposing Hunter Biden were also censored.

Mike asks Miranda if the health experts who advocated so strongly for lockdowns will ever apologize following the release of a Johns Hopkins study revealing that the lockdowns were not effective.

Miranda’s book, “Laptop from Hell” exposes the corruption that both Hunter Biden & his Father have been involved in.