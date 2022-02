CANADIAN SOLDIER SAYS MILITARY BACKS WE THE PEOPLE & WILL NOT SIDE WITH WAR CRIMINAL JUSTIN TRUDEAU

The Military swore an Oath to defend the same Rights and Freedom the Freedom Convoy are fighting to defend right now.

Justin Trudeau is a War Criminal who would have unleashed soldiers against unarmed civilians without a moment's hesitation, if he thought for a minute they would obey his unlawful orders.