This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen (Feb. 6)

This Day in History:, Elizabeth Becomes Queen.

February 6, 1952.

After a long illness, King George VI of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died in his sleep.

Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya at the time of her father’s death.

Groomed as a young girl to succeed her father, she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953, at age 27.

From the start of her reign, Elizabeth understood the value of public relations.

She insisted that her 1953 coronation be televised, despite objections that it would cheapen the ceremony.

Elizabeth is the 40th British monarch since William the Conqueror.

She is a popular figure around the world.

She is only the fifth British monarch to celebrate more than 50 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth is one of the world’s wealthiest women, with extensive real estate holdings and art and jewelry collections