5 Fun Facts About Frozen Yogurt (National Frozen Yogurt Day, Feb. 6)

Frozen yogurt, or froyo, has become very popular in the U.S. Here are 5 cool tidbits you may not know about the frozen treat.

1.

Froyo Doesn't Just Come From Cows.

Milk from sheep, goats and water buffalo are used to make frozen yogurt in the U.S. 2.

Froyo is Fairly New.

The first commercial brand, Frogurt, started in the early 1970s and was served in scoops.

3.

TCBY Began Replacing Scoops With Soft-Serve.

TCBY began offering yogurt soft-serve style in 1981.

4.

Froyo has its Own Day and Month.

National Frozen Yogurt Day is Feb.

6, while June is National Frozen Yogurt Month in the U.S. 5.

The Froyo Market Includes Several Popular Brands.

Menchies is No.1 in the market with 13.5% of sales and 300 U.S. locations.

Ahead of TCBY, Yogurtland, sweetFrog and Red Mango