Billionaire Divorces: Attorney Marilyn Chinitz on Complex Celebrity Breakups – Ask Dr. Drew

Deftly navigating the complex, emotional, and often unforeseen issues involved in divorce and custody cases is the domain of distinguished attorney Marilyn B.

Chinitz, a headline maker for her expertise as much as for her prominent and renowned clients including Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas, Anthony Scaramucci, and Wendy Williams. For over 35 years, Marilyn has negotiated divorce cases for celebrity and high-net-worth individuals, including the return of children in international custody abductions, complicated prenuptial agreements, and paternity cases.