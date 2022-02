China & Russia Anti-Western Alliance Grows as Putin & Xi Meet in Beijing | Watchman Newscast

On today's Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down the growing anti-Western alliance between Russia and China.

Vladimir Putin was in Beijing today meeting with China's Xi Jingping as the Winter Olympics kicked off.

What they did discuss.

And why are the Beijing Games a propaganda coup for China's communist regime?

Plus, author nad activist Johnnie Moore joins us with disturbing details about China's crackdown on Christians.