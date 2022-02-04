Red Lodge School District Montana targets Marine, Christian, Conservative History teacher

The Rosevelt Middle School under the Red Lodge School District decided not to renew the contact of a beloved History teacher even though the majority of students and parents came to the school board meeting in support of him.

I don’t have the hard numbers but over 100 student and parents supported Mr. Morris and only 12 did not and of those 12 half were silver haired community people with no children.

The school board made every attempt to ensure no one would show up to this meeting.

It was not announced, it was not on their school meeting page, it was scheduled for 1pm on a Thursday when most parents have work.

Even with all that we did show up with letters in hand to speak in his character.

The school board took 10 minutes to “read” these numerous multi page letters supposedly and then called for a vote.

Against the will of the majority of the students and parents they terminated Mr. Morris.

He was by far the best teacher in the school.

He volunteered countless hours to coach numerous sports, he taught true history, and the kids LOVED him for it.

This school board should be ashamed and the Superintendent Mr. Fitzgerald should be fired immediately.

It was a witch hunt.

And in the head they took the coward way out and terminated “without cause” so the parents could make NO comments at the board meeting and their accusations against Mr. Morris never had to be stated.

Even in small town Montana they are after total control.

They are dictators and nothing more.

Mr. Morris is a retired Marine that did the job for the kids not for his $41,000 taxable salary.

He didn’t use any health benefits from the school either.

He did it because he loves kids and this video proves the impact he had.

They are cowards.

The Carbon County School superintendent should investigate this case.