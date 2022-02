TRAIN 🚂

Trane, a new car manufactured by General Motors, was awarded the best car of 2014 by the Automotive News magazine.

Now it's being sold in a bakery store in the Kansas city.

The car was given a number of different names.

Most of the people who come to the bakery to buy bread and cakes are still remembering Trane that used to be a very good car.

And they do not forget how to call it now.

They call it: "The Trane".