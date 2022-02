Single Drunk Female S01E05 Sober For The D And V

Single Drunk Female 1x05 "Sober For The D And V" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Sam embarks upon her first terrifyingly personal hook-up as a sober person with the help of Felicia, who has big plans to jump-start Sam’s dating life.

Meanwhile, Carol “accidentally” plants a small seed of doubt in Brit’s mind about Joel.

Starring: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy