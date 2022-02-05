Kristi Noem Asked Point Blank: 'How Do You Justify' Bill Banning Trans Athletes From Women's Sports
Kristi Noem Asked Point Blank: 'How Do You Justify' Bill Banning Trans Athletes From Women's Sports

At a press briefing, Gov.

Kristi Noem (R-SD) defended signing a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in women&apos;s and girls&apos; sports.