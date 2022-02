Depth Charge (US-OR) - "Monster" HQ 320kbps

Depth Charge, another US hidden gem from Portland, Oregon.

Band leaded by David Riley released privately in 1995 the only self-titled album, very hard to come by.

Most of the copies of this album were buried in the forest by the vocalist who was not satisfied with the performance :) Sad but true:( Here is the last track "Monster" from that album.