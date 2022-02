Clip | Freedom Convoy 2022 | Message of Love Sent to all Truckers

Clip 0011 | #FreedomConvoy2022 | A Very Heart Felt Offering of Support to the truckers | @whistlestoptruckstopcafe Get to Know Better the owner of the The Whistle Stop Cafe | Keep Showing Up Video | Register @ https://Spiracyflix.com for near real-time video updates on the freedom movement.