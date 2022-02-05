A lesson from Groundhog Day - Joy in the Journey Radio Episode 214 - 2 Feb 22

In this episode of the Joy in the Journey Radio program (broadcast February 2, 2022), our host celebrates Groundhog Day by sharing the parallels he observes between the classic Bill Murray film and LDS singles life.

Just as Phil felt trapped in a never-ending cycle of reliving the same day, many LDS singles feel trapped in a never-ending cycle of singleness.

But then Phil experienced a pivot day when everything began to change for him.

Likewise, LDS singles can pivot and begin to change their lives.

Phil escaped his never-ending cycle, and his path shows LDS singles how they can end theirs as well.

Exactly how does that happen?

And what are all the lessons we can draw about LDS singles life from the film Groundhog Day?