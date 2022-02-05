Was Bungie really worth 3.6 billion? Xbox North Podcast Episode 35

This week the Xbox North crew discussed the Halo TV show that will be premiering on Paramount Plus in March and what we liked and disliked about it.

We also talk about the 2022 road map for Sea of Thieves and how that game has grown into one of Xbox is biggest games with 25 million players.

We also of course get into our big topic of the week Sony's acquisition of Bungie the creators of Halo and Destiny and how we personally feel about the deal and if it was worth the 3.6 billion?

All this and much more on this week's episode of the Xbox North Podcast.