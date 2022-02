THE HALFWIT BIDEN CORRUPT GOVERNMENT IS FULL OF SHIT!πŸ’₯

This is another example of the Fake πŸ’© the Deepstate CIA & FUCKED BUREAU of IDIOTS make up & think we will believe it!

Fuck the FBI, CIA & every last Deepstate piece of πŸ’©!

We the People have had enough of your lies, time for the American Revolution 2.0!πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ