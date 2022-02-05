China joins Russia – No NATO expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping have together urged NATO to stop its expansion.

They warn a failure to do so, will aggravate a Cold War mentality.

This, during a high level meeting between the two in Beijing – before the opening ceremonies of the 2022 winter Olympics.

RT’s Igor Zhdanov has the latest.

(1:09) Then, Former UK MP George Galloway and conservative radio talker Steve Gruber join a panel to discuss.

(3:59) According to the UN’s Urban Prosperity Index, Moscow is the best city in the world -- in terms of quality of life and level of infrastructure development.

RT's Saskia Taylor takes us on a tour of the Russian capital...