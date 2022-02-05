China backs Russian calls to curb NATO expansion

Beijing has shown support for Russian proposals to promote collective security in Europe and chided NATO to abandon its outdated approach to international relations.

This comes after a high-profile and friendly meeting between the presidents of Russia and China, who are strengthening their alliance.

They do so with new military pacts between Poland, Ukraine and UK to the West and the US, UK and Australia to the East, targeting Russia and China, respectively.

RT's Igor Zhdanov reports.

Then Prof. Robert S Ross of Boston College and independent journalist Ben Norton offer their analysis