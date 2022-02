NASA plans to crash the International Space Station into the ocean in 2031

NASA has confirmed the International Space Station will plunge into the ocean in 2031.

The ISS is approved to operate until 2024 but is expected to get a six-year extension, before joining the likes of other decommissioned spacecraft at a remote section of the Pacific Ocean known as "Point Nemo".

Astrophysicist Clare Kenyon tells The World all five space organisations must agree to the extension